Miguel Mejía Barón- Tuca Ferretti, a duo full of titles and successes

Today the anecdote of Richard FerrettYowhen he had to sleep rough after Atlas went down and ran out of equipment in 1978. Yet few know that his relationship with Cougars it was given Thank you a Miguel Mejia Baronwho over 40 years ago He took him to Pumas and that in this 2022 he reopens the doors of the feline painting.

The friendship between both characters goes back a 1978 when Mejía Barón had retired, but was still linked to the technical staff of the university club. At that time he was looking for reinforcements for those from Pedregal and one day he saw Ferretti play, so he asked Mario Velarde to make a report on Tuca.

At the end of the analysis it was decided to integrate Tuca into the club and there began the story of a couple of characters who, over the years, they would strike up a friendship that continues to this day and that has been a factor for the Brazilian to return for the third time to direct the Pumas.

The anecdote of Mejía Barón

Miguel Mejía Barón himself revealed how his friendship with Tuca Ferretti beganin an interview he gave to the Tigres communication office, when both coincided in the stage of the Brazilian as coach and Mejía Barón as manager.

“There were three Brazilians and he was one of them and I was struck by his way of playing And that’s where the concern was born. When (Atlas) goes to the Second Division, Ricardo (Ferretti) is there dancing and he was not valued at all. we went for himIt was Mario Velarde, may he rest in peace, he went to see him in a match with Veracruz and arrived with a report that corroborated what I had thought of him, that He was a player who could help us. arrive in 78one passes good time with ups and downs in Pumas and lasts until 85, being champion”, recalled Mejía Barón, current vice president of Pumas.

After his departure in 1985, Ferretti played for Coyotes Neza, Monterrey and Tolucafor later to return to the auriazul painting and retire with a new title, thanks to the remembered ‘Tucazo’, that goal he scored against America.

Various roles throughout their friendship

Throughout more than 40 years of friendship between both characters, they have shared various charges in Cougarsin tigers and in the Mexican teamthis being the most remembered, when Miguel Mejía Barón led the Tricolor in the 94 World Cup in the United States and Tuca Ferretti was his assistant, along with Javier Aguirre.

The football trail who have walked together has been vast and extensive:

In the 80s Tuca Ferretti was a player and Mejía Barón was an assistant.

In the 1990-91 season, Tuca was part of Mejía Barón’s coaching staff for two and a half months, but he asked him to play again.

In 1993, Mejía Barón asked Tuca to become a technical assistant for the Tri

In the 2016 Apertura, Tuca asked Mejía Barón to be his technical assistant at Tigres

“What convinced me is the friendship I have with Ricardo, with Tuca there are things that have to be accommodated, I think the stars coordinated, it beat me, we talked, I thought I was coming for 6 months Y two years have passed”, said Mejía Barón when he arrived at Tigres as a technical assistant.

The titles that Mejía Barón and Tuca Ferretti won

Season 1990-91 League Title with Pumas

Opening 2016 League Title with Tigres

Opening 2017 League Title with Tigres

Clausura 2019 League Title with Tigres

2020 Concacaf Champions League with Tigres

Already as vice president of Pumas, Mejía Barón sent a message to Tuca when this was fulfilled 30 years of career as coach of the First Division.

“Today they told me that you are 30 years of giving master classes of this beloved sport. I wish you the best, you know that I love you so much and you will continue teaching for many years. you know i doI will always support you even if you make a mistake”.