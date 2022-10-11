Health

Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, Gregorio Marañón National Research Award for Medicine

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Professor Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra, has been distinguished with the Gregorio Marañón Prize for Medicine awarded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the most important recognition in Spain in the field of scientific investigation.

Created in 1982, these awards, endowed with 30,000 euros in each modality, distinguish scientists from Spain who are carrying out professional work of international relevance in their respective areas of research and scientific fields. They also recognize the research trajectories that exceptionally contribute to the advancement of science, to a better understanding of human beings and their coexistence, to the transfer of technology and to the progress of humanity.

On this occasion, Professor Martínez-González has been awarded for his unique contributions on the relevance of nutrition in preventive medicine and, in particular, on the Mediterranean diet, as well as on behavioral intervention to change lifestyles.

“It is a distinction that honors so many teams and excellent professionals with whom I have been lucky enough to collaborate and who have contributed to the fact that the Mediterranean diet and healthy lifestyles now have indisputable scientific evidence throughout the planet. I am especially grateful to professors Walter Willett, Frank Hu and Alfredo Martínez”, he confesses.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

ways to achieve psychological well-being

6 days ago

Five secrets of natural medicine to strengthen the immune system without taking drugs | Health | Magazine

6 days ago

Filmus present at the inauguration of the Bolivian Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center built with state-of-the-art Argentine technology

2 weeks ago

Being positive helps you achieve your goals, according to a study

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button