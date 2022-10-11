Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, Gregorio Marañón National Research Award for Medicine

Professor Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra, has been distinguished with the Gregorio Marañón Prize for Medicine awarded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the most important recognition in Spain in the field of scientific investigation.

Created in 1982, these awards, endowed with 30,000 euros in each modality, distinguish scientists from Spain who are carrying out professional work of international relevance in their respective areas of research and scientific fields. They also recognize the research trajectories that exceptionally contribute to the advancement of science, to a better understanding of human beings and their coexistence, to the transfer of technology and to the progress of humanity.

On this occasion, Professor Martínez-González has been awarded for his unique contributions on the relevance of nutrition in preventive medicine and, in particular, on the Mediterranean diet, as well as on behavioral intervention to change lifestyles.

“It is a distinction that honors so many teams and excellent professionals with whom I have been lucky enough to collaborate and who have contributed to the fact that the Mediterranean diet and healthy lifestyles now have indisputable scientific evidence throughout the planet. I am especially grateful to professors Walter Willett, Frank Hu and Alfredo Martínez”, he confesses.