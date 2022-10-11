mental health, wellness, SK365, CSR

The SK365 Group launches a new initiative for its employees with a single objective: well-being and mental health

This autumn, a new initiative has been launched to the employees of the SK365 Group. Face-to-face and group learning sessions, on-site professional advice with expert therapists, nutritional advice and support for the continued practice of each person, are all the project initiatives that aim to a single goal: well-being and mental health.

The initiative consists of a program of events throughout a three-month trip, through the four SK365 venues – Serbia, Malta, Austria and Italy – from October 10, when World Mental Health Day is celebrated to raise awareness of this issue, against all the clichés and stigma related to mental disorders. Hence the hashtag that SK365 will also use to promote its Mental Health Project:

“#BREAKTHESTIGMA, “breaks the stigma”, is a crucial part of our mental health campaign, whose mission is to raise awareness and address all discrimination for those facing mental health issues,” said Brian Dean, SK365’s Personal Director.

The Wellness & Mental Health initiative, in addition to the contribution of health professionals and the planned activities, formalizes the Wellness Time initiative: a program of monthly days in which all employees receive a day and a half to spend as they prefer, without this time being deducted from their monthly salary. In addition to this, the agenda for the next 3 months is full of wellness initiatives, social events, motivational talks, engagement activities, yoga and fitness sessions, along with nutritional advice, in order to promote good and healthy habits: “All of the initiatives are the result of our efforts to create and nurture a thriving work environment where people feel valued, appreciated and supported in expressing their needs,” explained Dean.

