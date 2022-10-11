Mental health care guarantees social well-being

After the world has faced the pandemic, war, displacement, discrimination and the climate emergency, there has been a clear increase in people with suicidal ideas, mainly among young people with mental health disorders , increased anxiety and substance abuse, for which the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) works with countries to develop special programs for children and adolescents.

In order for people to continue living within their community and be accepted, there must be support for families, comprehensive treatment, universal coverage, a stigma-free and informed society, so that it can provide dignified and inclusive treatment in the environments labor and educational.

The organization Voz Pro Salud Mental CDMX emphasizes that it is timely to make people and authorities aware of the importance of promoting mental health care and that it should be seen as a priority for general well-being.

It is important to create greater awareness about mental health, because in this way people can build their lives fully, in a healthy environment, having at hand the necessary information to improve the conditions of public mental health care, with programs aimed at different population sectors.

“The intention is to permeate community programs so that the population can have access to specialized systems, from the first level of care to identify and prevent emotional or behavioral disorders in a timely manner,” says Gabriela Cámara, honorary president of the organization focused on the mental health care.

In this regard, Dr. María Luisa Rascón, researcher in medical sciences “E” in the Directorate of Epidemiological and Psychosocial Research of the National Institute of Psychiatry “Ramón de la Fuente” and member of the VPSM CDMX Board of Directors, conducted an investigation at the national level where it is shown that the psychoeducational courses De Familia a Familia and Tierra a la Vista, undertaken by Voz Pro Salud Mental, improve many aspects of the affective life of families and users, with a diagnosis of between 87-90% efficacy, because they favor the awareness of the disease, improve the way of communicating and empathizing, reduce feelings of guilt and sadness, and generate hope by achieving the patient’s rehabilitation.

“Among the recommendations for mental health care, let us try to carry out activities that promote recreation such as sports, that is, staying active, caring for the planet and preserving the environment, having contact with nature, caring for and strengthening our relationships affective and try to carry out some artistic or cultural activity”, concludes Gabriela Cámara.