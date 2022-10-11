Meghan Markle could leave Prince Harry for Elon Musk

USA.- Yes Meghan Markle ever get tired of prince harryI could “change” it to Elon Musk, so joked a royal biographer. The author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown made that joke in the Henley Literary Festival 2022 in response to reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking for property in Hope Ranch, California.

In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cabin compared to what these other people have,” Brown said, referring to the celebrity’s current home, which has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a garden of roses, ancient olive trees, a children’s house, tennis court and swimming pool.

Yeah, and at some point it might be more than a new house he’s looking for,” he joked, adding, “Elon Musk is still single; That’s all I have to say.”

It must be stated that the CEO of Tesla who is still seeing if he will buy Twitter, is currently single after his break with Grimes. He has 10 children, including twins with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who arrived a few weeks before his second baby with Grimes last year.

Another royal writer echoed Brown’s joke, but he was serious. “There are many now in London who say that [Markle] is getting tired of [Harry]”, said Tom Bower, author of “Revenge” during a recent interview. “They speculate that in two years she will say, ‘This is enough,’ and she should negotiate some kind of deal with [el rey] Carlos to break up the marriage. And I really don’t know.”

I think that at this time, they are obliged to [su matrimonio]. They are bound by the common business plan to ruin the royals as much as they can, promoting Brand Sussex. But it is a dying cause. I mean, there’s not much you can say… diminishing returns. And he will need a new career.”

