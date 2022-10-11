Marcello Hernández and his dazzling performance on SNL

Marcello Hernandezthe young Dominican-Cuban made history this weekend after his debut as one of the new comedians of the popular US television program Saturday night Live.

Ahead of its 48th season premiere, the show introduced four new cast members, one of them being Hernandez, who has joined the cast following the departure of Pete Davidson, and other comedians.

Marcello graduated from Ohio John Carroll University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Communication, Television and Screenwriting, and is currently performing on select tour dates with Tim Dillon and clubs in New York City.

“Are you a baseball fan?” It was the question that started Marcello’s participation in Saturday Night Live. “Well, my mother is Cuban and my father is from the Dominican Republic, so obviously they are divorced, but that also means that I love baseball,” the young man said, before continuing with his humorous and viral participation.

His participation in the program has quickly gone viral. The video published by the program already has a hundred likes and more than 2.3 million views.

Marcello is the host and creative director of @onlyindade, a Miami-based account with more than 90 thousand followers, through which he has interviewed celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather, Nicky Jam, Cuba Gooding Jr, Mayor Francis Suarez, Ray J and more.