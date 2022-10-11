Madonna’s latest video on TikTok makes people talk

Madonna leaves many intrigued by a video of hers on TikTok 1:30

(CNN) — Did Madonna just hint that she’s gay?

That’s the debate after he posted a video on his verified TikTok account.

In it, the legendary singer holds up a pair of what appear to be pink panties with writing on the video that reads, “If I fail, I’m gay.”

Next, Madonna throws the underwear into a trash can, misses, and then makes an “Oh, well” gesture.

The video comes after the 64-year-old singer was seen making out with 26-year-old Dominican rapper and content creator Tokischa.

Madonna releases video for Independence Day

The couple is also very affectionate in the music video for “Hung Up on Tokischa”, which is a remix of Madonna’s 2005 single “Hung Up”.

Madonna has long been considered an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think everyone has a bisexual nature,” Madonna said during an interview with The Advocate in 1991.

CNN has contacted its representatives for comment.