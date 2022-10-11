Luis de León: “Margarita embodies the unique values ​​of Boschism”

Less than a week before the consultation process takes place, the leader of the Fuerza Boschista Luis de León withdrew his presidential aspirations and expressed his support for former Vice President Margarita Cedeño, arguing that she “embodies Boschist values.”

“Margarita Cedeño’s work is sown throughout the country; first when she presided over the office of the first lady, on several occasions; later when she was vice president of the Republic, and there her work was with the poor, with the humble, of hence why in the face of the consultation on the 16th the country has welcomed her as the great national hope… Margarita, for her social work, for her roots, for her status as a woman of State, embodies the unique values ​​of Boschism”, exclaimed de León at the moment of making his support official.

De León has box number one on the digital ballot, but he indicated that he is already instructing his militancy to mark box number five for the former vice president.

When it was his turn to speak, Cedeño expressed that he feels “happy” with the support given by de León.

“I am very happy because Don Luis represents the true strength of Bosch in my party, since Don Luis has been a defender and promoter of the values ​​of Professor Juan Bosch,” added Cedeño.

Is more support coming?

Regarding whether he will receive support from other candidates or top leaders of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Cedeño indicated that these are surprises that, “if I say them now,” they will cease to be so, so he prefers to wait for those announcements take place over the course of the week.

“We work for an 80 – 20”

As for her expectations for the electoral tournament on Sunday, the former vice president exclaimed that although the “results will be dictated that day,” she and her team are working to win by “80 to 20.”

It indicated that there are three provinces where “it triples the number of votes to its closest competitor” and another three where there is a “technical tie”; in addition to the fact that in the rest of the territories it has a “considerable advantage”.

Next Sunday, the PLD will hold a tournament where they will choose their next presidential figure; Cedeño competes against the mayor of Santiago de los Caballeros, Abel Martínez; the former attorney, Francisco Domínguez Brito; the former deputy and former mayoral candidate for Santo Domingo Este, Karen Ricardo and the leader of the central committee and former Minister of Labor, Maritza Hernández.

Cedeño took advantage of the opportunity to call on the population to “participate in the consultation and mark their faces”; All persons of legal age who are not within the electoral roll of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) or the People’s Force are eligible to vote.