Los Angeles Dodgers will play in the Playoffs against the star who dominated Julio Urías in MLB 2022

San Diego Padres and New York Mets defined the first rival of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Julio Urías will play against the star who dominated him in the Major Leagues.

The only Wild Card Round series to have a third and final game was San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets. doLos Angeles Dodgers will not have it easy at all in the Divisional Series of the MLB Playoffs 2022? Julius Uriah and company already know their first rival in the Postseason.

The Dodgers rested in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 Playoffs by having the best win-loss record in the National League during the regular season, which is why Urías, Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts, among others, they will start the Postseason from Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

With the lead starting by playing the first two games at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face a team they’ve won the last 23 of 28 games they’ve played with a streak of nine consecutive series wins. However, a rival star already knew how to dominate the best pitcher on the team: Julius Uriah.

“You have to take off your hat. He is a good hitter, a tremendous hitter. He obviously feels comfortable seeing me, hopefully if we have another game try to see what we are doing and be able to change that plan, “ Urías responded after the September 10, 2022 game on the MLB star that he will face as the first rival in the Playoffs.

Confirmed: The first rival of the Dodgers and Urías in the 2022 MLB Playoffs

San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets and will be the rival of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series to the best of five games. Game 1 will be on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 21:37 ET and Julius Uriah will start facing Manny Machado, that Major League star who dominated him with six hits and three home runs in the last eleven at-bats.