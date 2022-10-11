Lionel Messi will not play for PSG against Benfica

The Argentine Lionel Messi was absent in the last league game of the Paris Saint-Germainthis Saturday against Reims, which ended tied 0-0 and will be out again in the Champions League match, due to the thigh problem that has been dragging on for several days, just after the Champions Cup match against Benfica, the same rival this week.

After coming out against Benfica of his own free will, and absent himself from the match against Reims for Ligue 1, La Pulga did not train with the group in Monday’s session and will not play the duel for the Champions League with PSG. The Parisian club presented the squad list without the Argentine star, who will be preserved as a precaution.

He suffered “a little discomfort in the calf”, according to the brief medical part provided by the French team on Monday morning.

According to the local newspaper Le Parisien, the number 30 of the team will not be present in the fourth duel of the most important competition in Europe due to his calf pain.

“The Argentine will not be in the group this Tuesday night to receive Benfica”, highlighted the outlet in question about one of the most important footballers for the team led by Frenchman Galtier.



After 80 minutes, and after converting a spectacular goal to give his team partial victory (it finally ended 1-1), Lionel Messi looked at the substitute bench, made a sign to his coach and left the field in the subsequent play. being replaced by Pablo Sarabia.

Later it was learned that the Albiceleste captain suffered an overload in the calf but fortunately it was not a tear, so the recovery time would be shorter.

PSG also reported the loss “for three weeks” of the Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, with hamstring problems.