Laptops starting at $79 (no, not a mistake) with October Prime Day discounts

Laptops starting at $79 (no, not a mistake) thanks to October’s Prime Day discounts. Photo: Getty.

The days of exclusive Prime offers are here, and taking into account that they are only 48 hours, you must hurry so that you do not miss out on any of the great discounts that you can find on the Amazon.com website.

One of the products that are having a greater discount are laptops, so if you are looking for one, it is possibly one of the best times of the year to do it at the best price.

For this reason, we bring you a selection with the most striking offers of the moment on October Prime Day laptops.

Remember that the offers are exclusive to all those members of the Amazon Prime subscription, so, first of all, you should have an account with said subscription to be able to access these offers. You have a 30 day free trial which you can cancel at any time.

Acer Chromebook 512. Photo: Amazon.com

We are going to summarize it very quickly: $79.99 dollars. This laptop is a 12-inch Chromebook that, as you well know, offers just enough for browsing and working with documents. It is an uncomplicated team to offer the operating system Chrome OS from which to install applications from the Play Store. It has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Just enough for a child starting with computers or for an older person to surf the internet.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro. Photo: Amazon.com

This 13.3-inch laptop offers a very compact and reduced design, drawing attention especially for its incredible AMOLED screen, which will offer you a contrast and colors that you will hardly find in another model. It has an Intel Core i5 Evo processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.

It is a very light and portable equipment, and its screen has a 360 degree swivel hinge so you can practically turn it into a tablet where you can take notes with the included S Pen (a digital stylus) or use it as a screen to watch movies comfortably.

HP 15-dy2024nr. Photo: Amazon.com

HP has this model in its catalog, and it is perfect for those who want to work comfortably on a laptop. Your screen of 15.6 inches offers Full HD resolution, and thanks to this size the keyboard includes numeric keypad, perfect for those who constantly need to do accounts and fill spreadsheets. It mounts an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The best thing is that with the Prime discount you stay in incredible $369.99 dollarsso we are facing one of the best laptop deals you can find right now on Amazon.

HP Victus 15. Photo: Amazon.com

Those who are looking for a gaming laptop will find in the HP Victus 15 a model that will fit their needs very well. We are talking about a model 15.6 inches with processor Intel Core i5-12500H (of the most modern), 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. But if there is something interesting, it is that it mounts a GPU Nvidia GeForceRTX 3050and all for $599.99.

A spectacular 39% discount offer with which you can opt for a PC for gamers for less than 600 dollars.

Want to see more awesome October Amazon Prime Day discounts? Here is a list of our favourites:

You may also like:

VIDEO | How to use TikTok: 7 tips for beginners