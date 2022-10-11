Kylian Mbappé, so close to Cristiano and so far from Messi

The can tide, transform, cloud. And if Paris Saint-Germain gave Kylian Mbappé something to convince him to renew contract with the club and not go to Real Madrid at the end of last season, it was can.

The Frenchman, who despite his youth and multiple individual and collective conquests, used to show himself as a character centered, sensitive with social causes and even humblefrom a few months to date (five years ago he renewed with PSG) seems more like a tantrum child than a world champion.

With the selection he has conditioned his presence and threatened with not participating in photo sessions when claiming a special contract for the use of his image; now it is reported that the club is not satisfied because he does not play alongside a nominal ‘9’ and they did not hire a central defender as he requested, despite the fact that he shares an attack with neither more nor less than Leo Messi and Neymar .

Nor are they a secret orders who has turned certain teammates, Achraf Hakimi one of them, to pass the ball to him under any circumstances when PSG is close to the rival goal.

Mbappé, Neymar and Messi before the start of the Paris Saint-Germain match in the French Championship, in the 2021/22 season Getty Images

Another element: a statistic at the beginning of this campaign revealed the goal assists that both Messi and Ney (five and three respectively) have been given to the striker who, in return, never gave the ball to any of his offensive teammates or any other PSG footballer. doSelfishness?

Last season Mbappé shone above a Neymar irregular and afflicted by injuries, and a Messi without adaptation Y overwhelmed for the long trips with the Argentine team. However, so far this football year, the old Barcelona duo is back and their understanding has been reborn, a situation that seems to make the 23-year-old unhappy, who is relegated to a secondary role.

The team’s own coach, Christophe Galtieracknowledged that he tries to please Mbappé, a fact that has been made clear, since he has dared to take Messi off the field on multiple occasions and to a lesser extent Neymar, but to ‘7’ don’t touch it with everything and that he may be playing badly.

“I’m trying to reassure him finding different options… I don’t know what the club told him before I arrived in the summer, but we are very sensitive to how you feel and what he says because he is a very important player for the team”, said the coach recently.

Mbappé is the present and the future of football, an extraordinary player who is called to fight for the throne that will be left vacant by the monsters who are living the final stage of their careers; however, today he is more like that Cristiano Ronaldo that if he does not shine he is not happy with everything and that his team wins, and he is very far from Messi humble who always puts the team first.

At the end of the day, CR7 is the idol of the childhood of Kylian and today he seems stubborn in imitate him.