Kendall Jenner wears the perfect flared jeans for fall

Kendall Jenner rocks the perfect flared jeans for fall

The famous model and socialite Kendall Jenner confirms it and has worn the flared jeans that are a fall trend and that you will surely also want to have in your closet to put together different outfits.

The model is wearing pants denim that once again take over the catwalks and the wardrobe of style prescribers.

in this new season Autumn WinterKendall Jenner opts for flared hem jeans.

It may interest you: Kendall Jenner and her luxurious mansion of 6.5 million dollars

On this occasion, it does so by highlighting a silhouette that could very well replace skinny jeans for the remainder of 2022—and for the trends to come in the coming year.

It is a model from the firm, Own Denim, which the model wears with a basic tank top, as a crop top, in white.

And it is that many advantages have already been found in these denim pants reminiscent of the 70s.

In the first instance, they are crowned as the favorites to be combined with boots with a triangular and also a square toe, hence the version of the boot cut jeans, which are bell bottom, precisely highlight their attribute when worn with said footwear.

On the other hand, this style of pant cut tends to flatter the silhouette due to the lengthening effect they create when worn at a high waist.

And on this occasion, the proof is also possessed by the businesswoman, Kendall Jenner, who is a fashion icon.

The socialite has personified the minimalism by showing off a completely clean aesthetic, very much in tune with the rise of the clean aesthetic.

This is how she opted for just wearing flared jeans with a slight fade to match one of the white t-shirts in the wardrobe that have been seen the most among style prescribers.

As for the beauty look, she has the wet look effect of the 90s, with her hair down, parted in the middle and natural makeup.

In this way, with her outfit in flared jeans, Kendall Jenner makes us a reminder that comes directly from the catwalks.

Among the designers who are committed to this silhouette, Alaïa stands out, who proposed for her Autumn-Winter 2022 collection an XL bell bottom to match high-heeled lace-up ankle boots.

Likewise, Zimmermann revives flared jeans with raw denim and No Sesso, the firm that makes the seams of denim pants visible.