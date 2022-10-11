Sports

Julio Urías would get his first millionaire salary

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read

Everything seems to indicate that the great seasons that the Mexican Julius Uriah has had in his career with the Dodgers They are already beginning to bear fruit. As every year, MLB Trade Rumors released the list of projected salaries for those players who are in the stage of arbitrageand in the 2023.

According to MLBTR’s Matt Swartz, the Sinaloan pitcher would be the second highest paid on his team with a salary of US$13.7just one rung below Cody Bellinger, who could receive up to $18.1 million, according to the journalist’s estimate.

It is noteworthy that right-hander Walker Buehler, also part of the Los Angeles team’s rotation, pocketed up to US$8.1 million in his penultimate year in arbitration, before becoming a free agent.

Regarding Urías, a native of La Higuerita, a town near Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa, the salary he could receive in 2023 would increase considerably compared to the 8 million dollars he earned this year.

The 26-year-old left-hander is one of the candidates to fight Sandy Alcántara (Mismi’s Marlins) for the Cy Young award on the old circuit. Urías finished the regular season with the best ERA in the National League, posting a solid 2.16, second only to Astros veteran Justin Verlander.

Ishmael Hernandez

I am a graduate of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio announcer for a few years in the “Perla Tapatia”, I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by El Debate Newspaper in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: “My Pocket”, however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of “Al Bat”, where I am still working as a web journalist. In “Al Bat”, we truthfully present to our readers the most relevant aspects of the baseball world, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to get to know the Fenway Park stadium, the historic venue of the “Patirrojos”.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

PARTY OF COLOMBIA MEXICO LIVE ONLINE FREE | How is the friendly and live streaming Fútbol Libre TV | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

2 weeks ago

Who is out of the World Cup?

2 weeks ago

The penultimate ticket for the 2023 World Classic was defined – SwingComplete

6 days ago

The Honduran National Team has not known victory against Guatemala for 11 years

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button