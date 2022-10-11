Julio Urías would get his first millionaire salary

Everything seems to indicate that the great seasons that the Mexican Julius Uriah has had in his career with the Dodgers They are already beginning to bear fruit. As every year, MLB Trade Rumors released the list of projected salaries for those players who are in the stage of arbitrageand in the 2023.

According to MLBTR’s Matt Swartz, the Sinaloan pitcher would be the second highest paid on his team with a salary of US$13.7just one rung below Cody Bellinger, who could receive up to $18.1 million, according to the journalist’s estimate.

It is noteworthy that right-hander Walker Buehler, also part of the Los Angeles team’s rotation, pocketed up to US$8.1 million in his penultimate year in arbitration, before becoming a free agent.

Regarding Urías, a native of La Higuerita, a town near Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa, the salary he could receive in 2023 would increase considerably compared to the 8 million dollars he earned this year.

The 26-year-old left-hander is one of the candidates to fight Sandy Alcántara (Mismi’s Marlins) for the Cy Young award on the old circuit. Urías finished the regular season with the best ERA in the National League, posting a solid 2.16, second only to Astros veteran Justin Verlander.