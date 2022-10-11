Julio Gómez reappears and looks very changed

Midtime Editorial

Julius Gomezone of the great heroes in the Tricolor championship in the U-17 World Cup in Mexico in 2011, reappeared on social media Y he looked very changed at 28 years old. The former soccer player left professionalism in 2020.

The Mummy gave an interview for El Chute TV and pointed out that despite having retired from professional soccer, likes to stay active in amateur tournaments.

“After being a professional player, one wants to continue playing soccer, and I think that these tournaments help a lot to stay active and even more so in tournaments like the Alianza Cup. Like every footballer there are cycles in life, the truth is I take it very seriously, in any field that I stop to play I always try to win and give my best”, he declared.

In the video of his interview, which can be found on tik tok, many of the users criticized the Mexicanespecially for his physical change.

Gomez He is remembered for the spectacular Chilean that he put in Germany in the Semifinal of the U-17 World Cup. Before that goal had a chilling clash of heads with a rival defender, for which he had to be bandaged and thanks to that he earned the nickname of ‘Mummy’.

The former player debuted with Pachucawent to Chivas and then wandered in the extinct Ascenso MX in Correcaminos, Cafetaleros, Coras FC, Zacatepec. He had a fleeting return to Liga MX with Jaguares, moved to the Premier League (Third division) with Cruz Azul Hidalgo and Loros de Colima.

His last stage as a footballer was in the Mexican Football Leagueplayed with San Jose.

At the time, the Mummy spoke with halftime and confessed that the fame he gained led him to lose the floor.

