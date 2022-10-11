Juan Soto’s message for the Padres duel against Dodgers and Urías in the Playoffs

After eliminating the New York Mets, Juan Soto sent a message for the San Diego Padres duel against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urías in the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

One of the most exciting rivalries of the modern era of Major League Baseball will have a new chapter and you couldn’t have a better setting than the 2022 MLB Postseason. Los Angeles Dodgers will face San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series and John Soto already sent a message.

The official Twitter account of the Dodgers began to throb the 2022 MLB Playoffs series to the best of five games, which will begin on Tuesday, October 11 at 9:37 p.m. ET, with a “See you soon, Parents.” Soto was not far behind and made a request to the San Diego fans with a stick in between.

With a record of 14 wins and five losses for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they faced the San Diego Padres in MLB 2022, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and company will seek to break the streak of nine series with consecutive losses against those led by Julio Urías.

Urías and Soto met in 16 at-bats (18 plate appearances) until the start of the Division Series Dodgers vs. Parents of the 2022 MLB Postseason. The player born in Dominican Republic records an average of .063 with just one hit, one home run and one RBI against the Mexican pitcher. Julio struck out Juan once and walked him twice.

Juan Soto’s message for the duel against Dodgers in MLB Playoffs 2022

John Soto is clear about the home advantage that the Los Angeles Dodgers have for Game 1 (Tuesday, October 11 at 9:37 p.m. ET) and Game 2 (Wednesday, October 12 at 8:37 p.m. ET) of the series against the San Diego Padres, so he did not hesitate to send a message ahead of the duel against Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and company.