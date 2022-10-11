Entertainment

José Eduardo in shock, Eugenio Derbez would make a forceful decision with Victoria Ruffo

Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo
When you see Victoria Ruffo, you think of one of the most talented actresses that Mexican soap operas have given in their history. Many remember her and remember her TV dramas, but they may not remember her real life drama from her.

Ruffo was married to comedian and now Hollywood actor Eugenio Derbez. Their relationship had many complications, but everything got worse when they separated after having their son: José Eduardo Derbez.

Eugenio has declared several times the resentment he has harbored against Ruffo for everything that happened in José Eduardo’s childhood, even years after all. Victoria has not been as explicit in her comments about him and even now with Derbez’s accident, she has spread that she has even shown concern for him.

But Derbez would make a forceful decision

“He is the father of my son… I found out from José Eduardo that his father was going to have an operation and I just asked him what had it been?, and how was he?, and how had he come out of the operation?,” Ruffo declared after the accident and when some might think that this could mean a reconciliation, José Eduardo revealed:

“No, nothing, nothing, my parents have not had contact for many years,” Derbez closing the door a bit.

