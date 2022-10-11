José Abreu DOES NOT RETURN to Chicago for 2023 – SwingComplete

By William Sanchez

According to Bob Nightengale’s report, from USA Today, there would be a lot of internal movement in the Chicago White Sox family this season. Among them would be the former Cuban MVP, Joseph Abreu.

“The White Sox have loved having Jose Abreu for the past nine years, and he has been nothing but a class act and valuable hitter, but they plan to part ways with him,” Nightengale said.

Abreu has proven to be the best slugger on the Chicago team in recent years. Since he joined in 2014 he has a .292 / .354 / .506 / .860 offensive line (AVG / OBP / SLG / OPS) with 243 home runs, 303 doubles, 863 RBIs and 697 runs scored. He included the 2020 AL MVP award, 2014 AL Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Star.

Despite all of this, the Chicago White Sox and José Abreu would part ways this offseason.

“They just need to shake up their team and they’re making pretty much everyone except Dylan Cease and Andrew Vaughn available in trades,” Nightengale said.

Apart from looking for a substitute for the Cuban, the club must look for a replacement for its manager, after Rony La Rusa announced that he would leave office.