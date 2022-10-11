Joe Biden: “We will hold Vladimir Putin and Russia accountable for their atrocities and war crimes”

Washington – The president of United States, Joe Bidencondemned on Monday Russia’s large-scale bombing of several cities in Ukraine and promised that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwill be held accountable for the “atrocities” committed during the war.

“The United States strongly condemns today’s Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, including kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians, in addition to destroying non-military infrastructure.”criticized the US president in a statement.

Biden, who offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims, considered that these bombings “demonstrate once again the complete brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war against the Ukrainian people.”

“These attacks only reinforce our commitment to the people of Ukraine. Together with our allies, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for their atrocities and war crimes; and we will provide the necessary support for the Ukrainian forces to defend their country”he asserted.

Likewise, Biden called on Moscow to “immediately end this unjustified aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.”

Minutes earlier, the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkencalled his Ukrainian counterpart, Dymitro Kulebato express their support for the Russian attacks.

The large-scale Russian bombardments launched on Monday against Ukrainian cities, including kyiv, have caused an as yet undetermined number of deaths, while the population seeks protection in shelters.

the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskynoted in a message to the Ukrainian people that the massive attacks in various regions of Ukraine are aimed at damaging the energy infrastructure and causing casualties among the civilian population.

Russia presented the bombings as a response to the attack carried out this weekend against the Crimean bridge, which connects this peninsula with its territory and for which the Kremlin blames the Ukrainian secret services.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to launch further such attacks if kyiv commits major “terrorist attacks” on Russia.