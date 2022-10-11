Jerzy Dudek, former Real Madrid player: “Messi was very provocative on the pitch and Cristiano was self-centered”

ANDn the last few hours the Polish exporter Jerzy Dudek has been in the news, since He has spoken in his autobiography about some of the different teammates and most important rivals he has had throughout his football career.as is the case with Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messiaccording to the Italian media Il Posticipo.

According to Dudek, Leo Messi was a somewhat inciting player when he played: “He was very provocative, as were Barcelona and their coach Pep Guardiola. They were always ready to annoy you and many times they succeeded perfectly. I have seen and heard Messi say very rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you cannot even think about. Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and friendly.”

After his experience at Liverpool, Dudek spent four seasons in the shadow of Iker Casillas at Real Madrid. The Pole, despite playing very little, earned the respect of the fans and also the dressing room, which he has also spoken about.

“Ral was a very arrogant guy, but overall he was normal. Instead, Cristiano was very self-centered but very competitive. However, he is an absolutely normal guy, but I understand that he can be perceived differently from the outside.”

Stage at Real Madrid

Dudek arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2007 from Liverpool and remained with the Spanish capital team until 2011. In the white team he played a total of 12 games in four seasons and won a League, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.