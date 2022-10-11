Jennifer López and the car where she would resume her romance with Alex Rodríguez

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck would be going through a difficult stage in their marriage, and according to social networks around the world, the diva from the Bronx would probably think about going back to Alex Rodríguez and resuming their romance in the car where they shared their idyll. We show you…

October 10, 2022 9:18 p.m.

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez were the couple at the moment after the announcement of their commitment more than two years ago, a scene that seemed like a movie for the constant gifts and signs of love that were made, reflecting on social networks apparently being one for the other.

However, after postponing their wedding several times, finally the plans did not materialize and the relationship ceased to be, ending everything that was coming, leaving the fans completely surprised.

Looking at what happened, JLo returned to believe in love with Ben Affleck, arriving at the altar and living together a story that seems like a novel, although many claim that the couple is currently going through a strong crisis in their marriage that could culminate in separation, circulating the rumor that the singer could resume her romance with Alex Rodríguez.

No one forgets that during his engagement to the diva from the Bronx, both enjoyed innumerable means of transportation covering land, air and sea, adding the impressive garage of the former baseball player, where there is a magazine of models that make any car fan fall in love.

Notably Alex Rodríguez has an estimated fortune of 500 million dollars, a panorama that allows him to give luxurious vehicles to his loved ones with the most spectacular and impressive models of the moment that clearly speak of the good taste of the businessman and athlete.

This scenario brings to mind the time he gave Jennifer Lopez an incredible Porsche 911 GTS latest model red color valued at $140,000, on a very special occasion to celebrate his birthday, an event that was recorded and surprised everyone, since He hadn’t driven for 25 years, going back to the old days in this car that delivers 311km/h top speed, 427kw power, V6 biturbo engine and travel from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

However, Faced with a probable divorce, they assure the different theories on the way that could rekindle the romance in this luxurious sports car, once again awakening the illusion of their fans. We show you…

The Porsche 911 GTS that Alex Rodríguez gave to JLo

+ Video of JLo and Alex Rodríguez in a Porsche: