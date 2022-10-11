It’s not the Count. Fernando Colunga shocks his fans with the latest images that reveal his evil

Fernando Colunga in the Usurpadora/ as Achilles

October 10, 2022 3:21 p.m.

The actor Fernando Colunga is one of the most beloved actors of all time, he is called the gallant of gallants, not only because the most important roles of his career have been of gallants and heroes, but also because in real life, his companions always They have spoken well of him.

But the latest images that have been revealed of the actor show his darkest side, playing a terrible criminal, in the new Netflix series called “The secret of the Greco family” where the gallant plays Achilles, a cruel man and ruthless.

And it is that this series is based on real life events and will be released on November 4, but for now we have already been told that Colunga will be a retired police officer who will do everything to maintain his family’s status, including committing crimes.

Fernando Colunga as bad

And it is that the gallant of gallants won an award as the best villain for TVy Novelas for his role in Pasión y Poder, where he played the antagonist of the story Eladio. However, the telenovela is considered one of Colunga’s failures, since it did not have the rating that the actor is accustomed to.