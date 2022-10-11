It was confirmed that Tatis Jr. will return sooner than expected after MLB sanction

After the San Diego Padres qualified for the 2022 MLB Playoffs Divisional Series, it was confirmed that Fernando Tatis Jr. will return sooner than expected after being sanctioned in the Major Leagues.

On paper they were not the favourites, but they surprised the visitors. Despite not having the top star of the team, Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets, qualified for the Division Series of MLB Playoffs 2022will play against Los Angeles Dodgers and, as if that were not enough, he received good news about the Dominican baseball player.

The world of Major League Baseball was paralyzed when the news broke that Tatis Jr. had been suspended for 80 games because he violated MLB’s policy against performance-enhancing substances. It was a hard blow for the Padres, but the good performance of the team ended up benefiting Fernando himself.

While is true that the MLB did not decide to include Fernando Tatis Jr. in the message that promoted the two-game series (April 29 and 30, 2023) between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants that will be played in Mexico City, the player born in Dominican Republic Yes, he could be in this duel after serving the sanction he received in the Majors.

As the Padres qualified for the 2022 MLB Playoffs Division Series and will play at least three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday, October 11 at 9:37 p.m. ET, Tatis Jr.’s return will be sooner than expected, as that postseason games count toward the shortstop’s penalty of the San Diego team.

It was confirmed that Tatis Jr. will return sooner than expected after suspension in MLB 2022

“The Padres’ advancement to the NLDS (National League Division Series) takes Fernando Tatis Jr. to Mexico City in 2023. If they had lost, his return would have been on May 1. Now his 80-game suspension will end no later than April 26. He could play April 27 in Chicago. The Padres play the Giants on April 29 and 30 in Mexico City.” published Kevin Acee, of the San Diego Union-Tribune portal.