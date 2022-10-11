Is Danilo Carrera the SON of Fernando Colunga? This is the TRUE relationship between the actors

One of the most recognized actors of Mexican soap operas is Fernando Colunga, who since her debut stood out for her professionalism and for sharing the leading role alongside Adela Noriega. The actor recently revealed that he will participate in a new production, so some curiosities of his life have come to light, such as the fact that the actor is also Daniel Carrera is his son.

This is due to the fact that both actors have a great physical resemblance, which is why it has been said that Daniel Carrera its son of Fernando ColungaHowever, the true relationship between the two is another, so below we tell you what it is. Danilo is currently following in Colunga’s footsteps and is going for his first leading role in a new telenovela under the direction of Juan Osorio.

The true relationship between Danilo Carrera and Fernando Colunga

Among the main rumors it has been said that Daniel Carrera it is son of Fernando Colungaand this is because in some soap operas the two actors yes they are father and son, but this is only within fiction. In 2015, the actors shared credit in the production ‘Pasión y Poder’, where within the plot it is discovered that the characters are father and son.

from then on Daniel Carrera says to be the son of Fernando Colunga but this is only a name that the actor gave himself after having acted in said novel, and since then they have forged a relationship very close to actors, Well, Colunga has given several tips to Carerra to be able to grow within the performance; what has served him to be able to have his own leading role.

“Fernando is incredible, he has given me a lot of advice. He really likes working as a team. He is clear that if I shine and I’m good, he’ll be better and he’ll shine too”.

This is how the true relationship Come in Fernando Colunga Y Daniel Carrera It’s just about friendship and work, but the affection they acquired by being part of the same telenovela helped Danilo give himself this nickname of being the son of Colunga. Carrera is a 33-year-old actor of Ecuadorian origin, his parents are Xavier Carrera and Elsita Huerta.