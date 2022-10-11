Entertainment

Is Danilo Carrera the SON of Fernando Colunga? This is the TRUE relationship between the actors

Photo of CodeList CodeList24 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

One of the most recognized actors of Mexican soap operas is Fernando Colunga, who since her debut stood out for her professionalism and for sharing the leading role alongside Adela Noriega. The actor recently revealed that he will participate in a new production, so some curiosities of his life have come to light, such as the fact that the actor is also Daniel Carrera is his son.

This is due to the fact that both actors have a great physical resemblance, which is why it has been said that Daniel Carrera its son of Fernando ColungaHowever, the true relationship between the two is another, so below we tell you what it is. Danilo is currently following in Colunga’s footsteps and is going for his first leading role in a new telenovela under the direction of Juan Osorio.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList24 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Meet the obsolete car that Bad Bunny drives

2 weeks ago

Does Camila Cabello miss her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes?

2 weeks ago

Benito Castro and his drug addiction that marked his relationship with Paco Stanley

1 week ago

Video: Pablo Lyle’s wife testifies at the actor’s trial and recounts everything that happened

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button