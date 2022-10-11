Irarragorri explained how they chose Benjamín Mora as DT of AtlasMediotiempo

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 10.10.2022 15:37:12





So that Benjamin Mora could be chosen as coach of Atlas, the board of directors of the red and black club and Grupo Orlegi dedicated himself to conducting several interviews after the departure of Diego Cocca and that’s how they decided the Mexican met the profile they needed to resume the project.

“Pepe (Riestra) has talked a lot about this system, it would be difficult for us to hire a technician with whom we have not had an interview and follow-up process of our different areas of soccer in advance.

“In the case of Benjamin, there has been a follow-up for a long time, there have been many interviews to fully understand the compatibility that he has with our system with our way of seeing things in which the institution is first, in which heroes are not sought, but teamwork that multiplies the result”, said Alejandro Irarragorri.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Orlegi added that now the board headed by José Riestra is focused on the planning of the Clausura 2023but mainly in completing the construction of the Aga Academy.

“Team planning is underway. and what is coming is to resume that path to the transformation that Atlas must have and very focused on the completion of the Aga Academy, which will undoubtedly be a pillar of Atlas”, he pointed out.

Cocca has the doors open

Irarragorri, who presented the exhibition match that Rafael Nadal will have in CDMX, pointed out that Diego Cocca has the doors open to return to the group after finished his process as DT of Atlas with a bi-championship.

“I have a great relationship with Diego and I believe that relationships have their times and moments and the factor that makes them succeed is that will and when Diego feels that he has finished his process in the same way that I received him with open hands, today we also say goodbye with open arms and this will always be his home,” he said.​

