International Quality Seal for Medicine at UCLM

The rector of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), Julián Garde, has today collected the International Seal of Quality in accordance with the quality standards of the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME), obtained by the Medicine degrees of the faculties of Albacete and Ciudad Real. A seal issued by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA).

It has also collected the Seal of Quality in Academic Edition for the UCLM Arcadia collection promoted by the Union of Spanish University Publishers, under the endorsement of ANECA and the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT).

The delivery of both awards took place during the celebration of the V Ibero-American Meeting at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. The act has had the intervention of the general secretary of Universities, José Manuel Pingarrón Carrazón. As well as the director of ANECA, Mercedes Siles Molina; and the president of Crue Spanish Universities, Juan Romo.

The rector of the UCLM has been accompanied by several members of his government team and by heads of the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete and Ciudad Real.

International recognition

With the international recognition of the UCLM’s Medicine studies, it became last July, the date on which it was granted, in one of the first academic institutions in the country, together with the Complutense University of Madrid and the of Navarra, to achieve this distinction.

The seal certifies the trajectory of excellence of the Degree in Medicine at the Regional University and, in addition to evaluating the quality and excellence in the methodologies and training in the field of medical sciences of the graduates, will favor mobility and will be essential for those students of medicine who wish to carry out a specialty or stay in Canada, Australia or New Zealand from 2024.

For its part, the Arcadia collection of the UCLM renewed last June the Seal of Quality in Academic Edition that it obtained for the first time in 2017. Arcadia is a collection created in the year 2000 by the Ediciones seal of the University of Castilla- La Mancha, in collaboration with the Center for Studies on the Promotion of Reading and Children’s Literature, for the publication of originals focused on research on children’s and young people’s literature.

This seal seeks to recognize the best practices within Spanish university publishing and to be a way to promote and stimulate quality in academic publishing.