In his last days Andrés García reveals his greatest suffering

Andres Garcia

October 11, 2022 12:05 p.m.

Andrés García is one of the most remembered and beloved actors on Mexican television and cinema, as he was a great Latin lover of the show. But of that imposing man remembered by films like Chanoc and Pedro Navaja, only the memory remains.

And it is that his state of health has strongly worried his fans, since he himself has said that “we are living the last days of Andrés García” in addition to having recounted the suffering that the disease he suffers brings him.

Which has attracted a lot of attention, since it is well known that the actor has a high pain threshold: “Yes, I can take a long time, but I can handle the pain, but not the discomfort. I don’t even know how to explain it to you without it sounding bad,” he said in an interview.

Andrés García reveals his suffering

And it is that the actor in the same interview told what it costs him now to eat due to his illness, he can no longer be calm and “he is even afraid to drink water”: “From the table to shit…, literally, because I already discovered that what happens with the liver when it deteriorates, is that it does its function faster”, he explained and added: “So you neither eat in peace nor go to the bathroom in peace, that works for doctors, I am even afraid to drink water ”