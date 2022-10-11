Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol are criticized for deleting tweets about the publication “I’m gay”

Casillas and Puyol apologize to the LGTBQ community 1:47

(CNN) — Iker Casillas, a former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper, says his Twitter account was hacked after he received widespread criticism for posting a tweet claiming he was gay.

In a now-deleted post on his official Twitter account, Casillas wrote on Sunday: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

In response, former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol responded: “The time has come to tell our story, Iker.”

Casillas, who has two children with ex-wife Sara Carbonero, deleted the post shortly after it was posted and later apologized.

The original tweet came amid gossip in the Spanish media that Casillas has been linked to several women since his divorce.

“Account hacked. Luckily everything is in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community”, wrote.

Puyol too he later apologized in a Twitter post, writing: “I was wrong. Sorry for a joke I came back with no bad intentions and absolutely out of place.”

“I understand that it may have hurt sensitivities. All my respect and support for the LGBTIQA+ community.”

Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo, who came out as gay last year, says it was “disappointing” to see two icons of the game “joking around” on the subject.

“Joking and making fun of coming out as gay in football is disappointing. It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ person has to go through.” Cavallo wrote on Twitterbefore Casillas claimed that he was hacked.

“Seeing my role models and legends of the game make fun of coming out as gay and my community is beyond disrespectful.”

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon also said the incident highlights the work that needs to be done to make football more welcoming, after initial posts attracted multiple homophobic comments.

“Yes, we are at the top of the league (for now). More importantly, today’s social media still shows how far we are from reality.” he tweeted.

“Whether Casillas was hacked or not: I see too many posts that are far away. Waiting for the day when this isn’t news, because that’s actually the problem here.”

There are very few openly gay men who play professional football and this episode comes at a time when the sport’s governing bodies say they are trying to make the game more inclusive.

Without making direct reference to Casillas’ tweet, Spain’s Higher Sports Council (CSD) published a tweet on Sunday, showing its headquarters building adorned with rainbow decorations, which read: “Much to do, to advance, to educate.” and to raise awareness. We’ll move on.”