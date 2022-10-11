“I would like to be able to win this Concacaf League”

2022-10-10

Olimpia and Motagua have a date with history in the Concacaf League, where this Tuesday they seek to seal their pass to the grand final of this international tournament. The lions and eagles tied 0-0 in the first leg, a situation that now forces them to define everything and be able to be in the final. OFFICIAL: Vida separates the Portuguese Fernando Mira and confirms Júnior Izaguirre as its new technical director Pedro Troglio, coach of the lions, took advantage of the preview of this match to make his own analysis of what the last duel was and what can be expected from this key against Motagua. TEAM HE WILL USE AGAINST MOTAGUA “I have him ready, but this time I’m not going to give him to prevent them from giving their opinion for a whole day about what I’m going to do, what’s right or wrong. I will do it directly tomorrow. We are clear about what we want, we have time to work and generate the movements that we believe can be presented. Those who I think have a hundred points physically to withstand the intensity and pressure of a game as important as the one we are going to play are going to play”. GAME FORM “I don’t think Motagua is a team that allows you to play directly, maybe the one from before yes, but the one today plays differently and especially when they face us or classic matches, where they play with two lines of four very grouped and it is clear that you have to have a lot of mobility, precision”.

PITCH CONDITION “When a classic ends 0-0 and you think of Bayern Munich, but with all due respect, it is very difficult to play on a pitch that is in terrible condition. The players try to do the best they can and we have to give Honduran football a little more value. If we don’t eat among ourselves, the outsiders devour us, then we have to give football a little more boom”. PAST CLASSIC “Those who broadcast the game of the last classic spoke wonders and here they did it wrong, for me it was an intense game, very tactical and intelligent from both teams, but maybe they haven’t seen that and only if we make a pipe, a rabona. It’s a soccer match between two teams that are doing something tactical. Motagua is a rival to which we have had to change the way of playing and it cannot be done directly, but in another way. We are looking for that outlet and to be able to counteract a group of players who get into the back very well and defend well”. MATCH REFEREE “That’s another issue, that of the referees, when one from outside comes, it’s always better than those from here and I think that here we have some that can go to the international or world level, so I think there are good and bad and that those who think they are good are wrong”.

IT IS DEFINED IN THE 90 MINUTES “We drew as a visitor and now we play with our local people and that is a point in our favour. I believe that in soccer you have to play it and just like these classics have been for a long time, where I have not seen an abysmal soccer difference, but rather they are even and fine. This is defined by game situations. Hopefully we are going to take advantage of the situations better than the rival, that we are organized, not to be badly stopped for the counterattacks”. STATUS OF THE PLAYERS “Our players are here to play every three days without problems for 90 minutes, we have already shown it by playing the Champions League, consecutive finals every three days or being eliminated with Saprissa in Costa Rica and after three days playing a pentagonal classic”. WHAT OCCUPYED HIM MORE OF THE CLASSIC “Each game is a new story, capable and tomorrow you wake up and have the best or worst game of your life, I speak from my own experience as a player, where I have had to come from five good games and be a disaster the sixth when they thought which would be the figure and vice versa. It doesn’t worry me because these are things that happen, but you don’t have to make so many mistakes in a game as important as the one we’re going to play tomorrow, where the details are paramount”. THE CONCACAF TITLE IS AN OBSESSION “My priority is to win both tournaments, the one to come and have a great Champions League, that is my goal and my obligation. When a club like Olimpia hires you, the only thing you know is that it is essential to win what you play. We were close the first two and the third they eliminated us, but it’s clear, I don’t know if it’s an obsession, but an obligation and it would be a huge joy. I hope I get everything or something, but honestly I would like to be able to win this Concacaf League”. HOW THE PRESSURE TRANSFERS TO THE PLAYERS “It is not easy to remove them from the responsibility that they know more than anyone else and I, who have played football for many years, feel the same needs or more capable, since I am the number one person responsible for what happens. It is clear that one tries to have a good time in each training session, it is to distract them, but I always tell them that there is nothing better than having a healthy fear, that gives them responsibility, obligations and the player must do that on the court”.