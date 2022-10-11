How many children does Francisca Lachapel have and who is the father

Francesca Lachapelthe driver of Wake up Americais married to Francesco Zampogna. Together they have only one child: Baby Gennarowho just a few months ago celebrated his first year of life.

who follow in the footsteps of Francesca Lachapeleither through Wake up America or from the publications she makes on her social networks, they know very well that one of the great dreams that the Dominican nationalized American had was to become a mother.

This is something that came true July 7, 2021 when her first child was born, Gennaro Antonio Gamelier Zampogna. Better known as Baby Gennarofruit of the relationship that the presenter of the morning Univision has with Francesco Zampogna.

A few months ago Baby Gennaro celebrated his first year of life and Francisca celebrated it in a big way by sharing many photos of the little one on social networks and also dedicating messages full of affection.

“Happy first year, my love. God is your guide always, ”he began by saying in the publication of the day in question. “You have brought a lot of happiness to our lives, our house lit up three times with your arrival”, added the former beauty queen.

“Watching you grow day by day is witnessing a miracle. May that nobility, intelligence, joy, determination and your strong character take you very far in this life, “he said to finish.

Francisca Lachapel and the room she prepared for Baby Gennaro

in the family home Baby Gennaro He has a room that was designed and prepared exclusively for him. Such is the importance that his mother gave to this that she decided to hire an interior decoration agency.

In addition to thanking the professionals who worked with her, Francisca was delighted with the final result and said that it was precisely what she had in mind.

Francisca Lachapel, along with her husband and son.

He also confessed that they were able to take advantage of much of the furniture that was already in the room before and that this allowed them to carry out the changes without going into unnecessary expenses.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details linked to Francesca Lachapel and his son, Baby Gennaro?