How does the Kerch Bridge attack affect Putin?

Posted at 18:52 ET (22:52 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

How does the Kerch Bridge attack affect Putin? playing



2:59

Posted at 20:09 ET (00:09 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

The shocking videos of the deadly attacks in Ukraine


2:51

Posted at 15:49 ET (19:49 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

"For us it is terrorism": the view of Kyiv after the Russian attacks


1:23

Posted at 15:47 ET (19:47 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Refugee citizens at a Kyiv metro station sing their national anthem


1:03

Posted at 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

young bang kyyiv


1:07

Posted at 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

These Russian attacks damage "critical infrastructure" from Ukraine


2:51

Posted at 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

The attacks on Kyiv in pictures: bridges, children's parks and buildings


0:39

Posted at 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

This was the attack on Kyiv and Lviv in Ukraine


0:26

Posted at 21:47 ET (01:47 GMT) Saturday, October 8, 2022

This is how the Crimean bridge was left after the explosion


3:18

Posted at 21:11 ET (01:11 GMT) Saturday, October 8, 2022

Viral video from Crimea has the voice of Marilyn Monroe


0:30

