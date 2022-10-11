Historic Chivas player launched strong criticism of the Chivas board after failure in Puebla

The former soccer player and now television analyst was critical of his analysis of what is happening inside Guadalajara.

The premature elimination of Chivas in the Apertura 2022 in the hands of Puebla has caused many specialists and former soccer players to express their opinion on the matter, where a former Guadalajara player He appeared on social networks and launched a severe criticism of the red and white board led by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez.

several have passed semesters in which the Flock fails to be a club contending for the titlesince since the championship achieved with Matías Almeyda in the Clausura 2017, the Flock has only managed to be in two Liguillas, moving away from the leading role in Mexican soccer.

However, during Ricardo Peláez’s tenure as sports director, in the chiverío managers, coaches and players have been given the accolade Despite the poor results, the former Atletico striker, Eduardo de la Torre, assured that the biggest problem is that the club thinks they are on the right track.

“Chivas’s problem is not losing in the reclassification, but to think that they are on the right path”Yayo wrote on his Twitter account this Monday, after the rojiblanco failure in which the people from Guadalajara were eliminated in the Repechage against Puebla.

What’s next for Chivas?

After specifying a new failure in Mexican socceror, the Guadalajara returned to the Pearl of the West to meet and break ranks to receive a few weeks of vacation while waiting for the board and coaching staff to outline the work plan to start preparing for Clausura 2023.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!