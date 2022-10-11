High COVID positivity in towns in the southern region that were affected by Hurricane Fiona

Although the reports of COVID-19 cases have decreased in recent weeks, Puerto Rico continues to experience a high level of virus transmission and it is the municipalities of the Ponce region -coincidentally, the most impacted by Hurricane Fiona- that are the most recorded cases. And the scenario worsens considering that people aged 80 or over are the most affected and those who, unfortunately, continue to die.

This is clear from the latest report on the Epidemic Situation of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico issued weekly by the Department of Health and whose bulletin corresponding to week 39 (September 25 to October 1) emphasizes the trend of cases that are is reporting in the southern and southwestern region of the island, where SARS-CoV-2 continues to cause scarcity in vulnerable populations.

Although it is true that the general positivity for Puerto Rico was 14.17% during the week of the analysis -the island exceeded 40% in the past few months- the Department of Health raises the flag to indicate that in the Ponce region the positivity was at 25.86%. The towns with the highest incidence rate of cases in this area are Jayuya, Patillas, Guayama, Yauco, Adjuntas, Guayanilla, Santa Isabel, Guánica and Salinas.

“During that week, the age group with the highest positivity was 80 years or older with 18.8%,” the epidemic situation report also warns.

Precisely, this demographic group of older adults has historically been the one that has reflected the most deaths during the pandemic. Data from the BioPortal of the Department of Health indicate that as of October 9, 5,183 deaths associated with the coronavirus had been reported and of these, 38.7% (2,006) correspond to men and women 80 years of age and older. In fact, the latest data from the agency reports that the last two deaths from COVID-19 reported in Puerto Rico are those of a 95-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman. None of them had their vaccinations up to date.

Health intensifies action in long-term care homes

In view of the emergency situation that has been identified, the epidemiological surveillance team of the Department of Health coordinated visits to long-term care facilities.

In written statements sent by the agency’s spokeswoman, Lisdián Acevedo, it was reported that between September 20 and October 7, 295 visits were made in which 205 infections were identified. It was detailed that 176 infections correspond to residents and 29 to employees.

“Currently, we have 69 facilities with active cases under surveillance,” Acevedo said, adding that within the actions, 307 referrals were made for monoclonal treatments.

Important citizen response to the bivalent vaccine

For the research manager of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust, Marcos López Casillas, the fact that 21 days after Fiona passed through the island there are communities without electricity and drinking water service in communities in the southern and western areas of the island, is what has increased the risk of contagion from COVID and other diseases such as influenza, leptospirosis, dengue and mycoplasma.

“Although LUMA has said that 98% of the country is energized, we know that this number is not overwhelming, because there are areas in the south and southwest that have been without basic services for three weeks and that, unfortunately, translates into an increase in the vulnerability of these communities to a higher risk of contagion of these diseases. The sad thing is that we see that the populations most affected by the spread of these diseases are adults over 60 years of age,” explained the health worker.

He recalled that when Hurricane Fiona hit the island three weeks ago, the positivity and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 -the virus that causes COVID-19- was high. According to Health data, as of October 1, the incidence of cases was 140.24 per 100,000 inhabitants. In fact, the report indicates that for the same date 75 of the 78 municipalities were at a high level (red) of virus transmission.

“That is why it is not so surprising what the Health report reflects. What is unfortunate is that in those communities impacted by the cyclone there are other deficiencies that put public health at risk. The problem that there is in Puerto Rico with electrical energy is a danger and exacerbates that vulnerability… the sad thing is that after this increase in cases that we are seeing in those areas of the south and west, more deaths will come,” he pointed out when recalling that the BA.5 sublineage of Ómicron is the one that predominates on the island and it is a much more contagious variant than the COVID that manifested itself in 2020 and 2021.

He emphasized that even when there are no restrictions by the government, it is urgent that each citizen assume a leading role to prevent contagion through the use of masks and vaccination.

“People have to get vaccinated. Now we have the bivalent vaccine and people have to understand that this is not a booster, this is a new vaccine that presents a unique opportunity because it covers Ómicron. And I emphasize that I am concerned because people are not going to get vaccinated as they did in the primary phases or in the reinforcement phases, ”López Casillas warned, adding that the forecasts in the United States and Europe is that a new wave of infections will arise during the fall and winter season.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the bivalent vaccine against COVID a couple of months ago and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been emphatic that, although the drug does not prevent contagion of the virus, it does reduce the risks of severe illness and death.

The Department of Health reports that on the island -with a population of 3.2 million- there are more than 1.8 million people who do not have up-to-date vaccinations. They also highlight that there are 333,896 people who have never been vaccinated, even when they are suitable for inoculation.

Of the mortality rates, in the last 30 days unvaccinated people represent 10 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, while those with up-to-date vaccination show 1.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

It should be noted that with more than two months to go until the end of the year, 2022 has been the deadliest due to COVID-19 in Puerto Rico since the pandemic began. Data analyzed by biostatistician and Harvard professor Rafael Irizarry indicate that as of October 9, 1,860 people have died in Puerto Rico from causes associated with the virus. Last year the number of accumulated deaths was 1,640, while in 2020 1,683 were reported.