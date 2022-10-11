her daughter changes her look and wears a new shade of hair

The daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muñiz, continues to unleash criticism for her look, and for a few years the teenager opted for an androgynous style.

The young woman wears looks with pants, oversize t-shirts, shoes, and shirts, and her mother has supported her despite all the criticism she has received.

For JLo the most important thing is that her daughter be happy, that’s why she supports everything that makes her feel good and a few months ago even Emme declared herself non-binary.

But, the young woman has not only been attacked by the clothes she wears but also for her hair, where he has worn tones such as blue, green, and red.

Recently, Emme showed off her new look and surprised everyone, earning new criticism.

The new look of Jennifer Lopez’s daughter that has earned her criticism

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter attended an event this weekend with her famous mother, Ben Affleck, his brother Max, and even Kim Kardashian.

For the event, Emme chose a black outfit, consisting of pants, a blazer, and black shoes, and showed off her new look.

And it is that the young woman now wears as blonde streaks in her curls, giving more light and life to her hair and her face, looking beautiful.

However, as usual, he received cruel criticism, which shows the worst of society.

“How horrible that blonde looks”, “nothing that is done will look good with that ugly hair”, “JLo’s daughter needs an urgent image fix”, “she is the ugly duckling of that family”, “But JLo please pay attention to your daughter”, “always so messy, what a horror”, and “now she looks uglier”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Despite all the criticism, neither Emme nor Jennifer López pay attention to them, and only do what makes them happy, showing that they don’t care what they say.