Health promotion days: Stimulating the balance between body and mind – Health and Well-being

Organized by Icarus Health & Longevity Center, the first Health Promotion Days will be held. Stimulating the balance between body and mind. “In Icarus we work in health promotion and disease prevention, until now, behind closed doors, but from now on, we will open these activities to the whole of society, with the participation of leading specialists. Balancing the body and the mind, at this time, is fundamental”, Nidia Peltzer, a member of the space, explained to AIM. The Conference will be on October 15, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the area of ​​the Bridge of Sighs, in Paraná. Entrance is free and open.

Peltzer stressed that “the activity, which is open and free, includes a healthy tasting, is designed to promote health, and stimulate the body and mind, and seeks to bring people closer, tools that allow them to travel life in a more harmonic and simple way.

The Conference includes various activities that will take place on October 15, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the area of ​​the Bridge of Sighs, with prominent protagonists from Córdoba, Colón and Paraná. This First Session has been declared of Legislative Interest by the Honorable Chamber of Deputies of Entre Ríos.

After the opening, an activity will be carried out by the Benenzonian Therapists Gustavo Di Palma (Córdoba) and Zulma Spíndola, also a Master in Music Therapy (Córdoba). “Benenzon Therapy is a type of psychotherapy that uses bodily-sound-non-verbal elements with the aim of developing, processing, analyzing and reinforcing a bond or relationship between the therapist and the patient (or group of patients) with the aim of achieve well-being, particularly in this convulsive moment that we are going through as a society,” said Peltzer.

He also explained that after the first block, “those present will be offered a healthy tasting and, later, it will be the turn of the vegetarian chef and educator, a native of Mendoza and based in Colón Martín Ponce, who will offer a workshop on prebiotics and prebiotics, from the that cooks from school canteens in the city will participate”.

To close the day, “Therapeutic Yoga teacher Lucrecia Righelato will perform a guided meditation entitled Connection with the being and its energy centers. It is key in this convulsive moment that we are going through as a society, to achieve a balance between the body and the mind, because we generate tools to overcome the difficult moments that we live”.

The coordinator of Icarus Health & Longevity Center also stated that “in accordance with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Icarus will donate jars of organic jams of its own elaboration to canteens in the city of Paraná, and will train cooks in the segment intended for kitchen.

Emotional management workshop

At 4:00 p.m. on Saturday 15, after the activities of the First Health Promotion Day, an Emotional Management Workshop will be held at Icarus 665, also led by Benenzonian therapists Gustavo Di Palma and Zulma Spindola.

The Icarus coordinator stated: “We cannot always verbalize the pain that goes through us, somatizing and turning off, little by little, our health and energy. This workshop will be an exercise in introspection to overcome our resistance and allow us to really look at ourselves. We will learn how cross that barrier to reach that place that bothers us so much. Sound will be an essential participant in achieving the goal. Through non-verbal therapy, participants will have the opportunity to discover their own sound identity, build their positive matrix. oneself is always positive to grow”, he closed.

This activity, with limited quotas, is the only fee, with an exchange of 3,500 pesos per person and will be in charge of the Benenzonian Therapists Gustavo Di Palma and Zulma Spindola.

Program October 15

Health promotion. Balancing body and mind

Open to the community. Free and free entry.

09:00: Opening / Presentation.

09:30 to 11:30: Inhabiting our bodies in the present. Dynamics to open contact, body, voice and connect for the next exercise.

In charge of the Benenzonian Therapist Gustavo Di Palma (Córdoba) and the Master in Music Therapy Zulma Spínola (Córdoba).

11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Healthy tasting

12:35 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Prebiotics: What are they? Where to find them? Everyday food available. Probiotics: The reason for its importance. How to incorporate them in the day to day. Super foods. Regenerative feeding: The broad view of the processes of good nutrition. Three recipes to incorporate them into our lives.

By the naturist chef and educator Martín Ponce (Colón). Creator of Verde Nutrir, 23 years of experience in caring for bodies based on food, with a regenerative eutrophication approach. Teacher and co-founder of the Fundación Arbolar Espacio Vivo.

2:05 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Connection with the being and its energy centers. Delve into the depths of being in a conscious way, through breathing and connection with the physical body. In charge of Therapeutic Yoga Teacher Lucrecia Righelato.

Workshop: Managing emotions

4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: The constellation of emotions. I work from the psychocorporeal dynamics, carrying out a theoretical tour of them. I work with the emotional and energetic world. In charge of the Benenzonian Therapist and Lic. In Nursing Gustavo Di Palma, and the Master in Music Therapy and Lic. in Nursing Zulma Spínola.

When: Saturday, October 15

Hours: from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Exchange $3,500

Registration: Cell +54 9 3434 28-5366

Or: Secretary of Icarus Health & Longevity Center (Alameda de la Federación 685, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday).

Limited quotas

Contact: Nidia Peltzer

Cell: (343) 4285366