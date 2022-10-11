Entertainment

He wanted to ruin Fernando Colunga’s life, with a lie, but his end was terrible

Photo of CodeList CodeList8 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Fernando Colunga
Fernando Colunga

Fernando Colunga is one of the most beloved actors on television, his characters are iconic and recognized, for example who does not remember Manuel Fuentes Guerra in Real Love, or Ricardo de Salamanca and Almonte in Passion with actress Susana González.

And it is precisely, Ricardo, the Antillean, who suffered from a terrible lie, they accused him of having taken the life of a man for which he has to become a pirate, the worst part of the story is that the evil and cruel Timoteo was the uncle Ricardo, and he did it all because of the hatred he had for his own brother.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

AFTER 17 YEARS OF HER DEPARTURE MARIANA LEVY NOW RESTS IN ANOTHER PLACE

HE REVEALED HIS TRUE PREFERENCES AND MADE LIFE IMPOSSIBLE FOR ERNESTO LAGUARDIA

And the evil Don Timoteo was played by the actor Germán Robles, who is originally from Spain, but made his career in the cinema of the golden age of Mexico. His most remembered characters are: in The Vampire and The Vampire’s Coffin.

He was one of the great actors of the time.

But his suffering at the end of his days was terrible, as he suffered from COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is characterized by the existence of a generally progressive and irreversible obstruction of the respiratory tract. This terrible disease caused several havoc, finally in 2015 he left this world due to peritonitis and heart failure that ended his life.

German Robles in Passion

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList8 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Yanet García showed off her charm in a golden beach dress

1 day ago

Yahir made his getaway to Los Planes de Renderos

1 week ago

Noelia shows off her sexy lace bodysuit, under her dressing gown

1 week ago

“I beg you to be in your prayers.” Cocolito is in poor health

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button