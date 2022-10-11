He wanted to ruin Fernando Colunga’s life, with a lie, but his end was terrible

Fernando Colunga

October 10, 2022 11:35 a.m.

Fernando Colunga is one of the most beloved actors on television, his characters are iconic and recognized, for example who does not remember Manuel Fuentes Guerra in Real Love, or Ricardo de Salamanca and Almonte in Passion with actress Susana González.

And it is precisely, Ricardo, the Antillean, who suffered from a terrible lie, they accused him of having taken the life of a man for which he has to become a pirate, the worst part of the story is that the evil and cruel Timoteo was the uncle Ricardo, and he did it all because of the hatred he had for his own brother.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

AFTER 17 YEARS OF HER DEPARTURE MARIANA LEVY NOW RESTS IN ANOTHER PLACE

HE REVEALED HIS TRUE PREFERENCES AND MADE LIFE IMPOSSIBLE FOR ERNESTO LAGUARDIA

And the evil Don Timoteo was played by the actor Germán Robles, who is originally from Spain, but made his career in the cinema of the golden age of Mexico. His most remembered characters are: in The Vampire and The Vampire’s Coffin.

He was one of the great actors of the time.

But his suffering at the end of his days was terrible, as he suffered from COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is characterized by the existence of a generally progressive and irreversible obstruction of the respiratory tract. This terrible disease caused several havoc, finally in 2015 he left this world due to peritonitis and heart failure that ended his life.