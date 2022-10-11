He showed what a “dangerous” neighborhood in the United States is like and the reactions were withering: “What world do you live in?”

Sandra is a well-known Spanish tiktoker who is dedicated to creating content about her life in the United States. In addition, she constantly shares some curiosities of the sites she visits to show the reality to the people who don’t have the chance to know the North American country.

In one of her last videos, she decided to “take a little risk”, as she herself said, and visited one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in her areaalthough not everyone ended up finding this idea correct, since they stoned it in the comments.

Before, he had shown, through his account @aquisandrax, how was a “beautiful” neighborhood in the United States, so now he wanted to make the contrast with one of the “poorest”, as she called it. She wandered into the most dangerous streets, without specifying where she was, and she taught in front of the cameras what the trailers and homes with fences around them looked like.

“The reality of living in the United States is not the same for everyonethere are also neighborhoods much worse than this, but this it’s the most dangerous part of my city. I hope you like to see this reality as much as you liked to see the beautiful part, ”Sandra left in the description of her video.

This is a “dangerous” neighborhood in the United States, according to a tiktoker

He explained that, unlike other areas of North American cities, the properties had bars on their boundaries to prevent other people from entering. In addition, there were many animals on the loose and he noticed another big difference in terms of patriotism: no one had flags in their front yards, something that is not very common. Finally, she mentioned that the residents of the neighborhood were looking at her through the windows because they found it strange that she recorded so he decided it was best to leave quickly.

His video went viral and received dozens of comments, especially from people who they criticized her for having cataloged that neighborhood as humble and at the same time dangerous. In addition, they emphasized that in Latin America that property would belong to people with high purchasing power, so the images he showed would not be very credible either, at least from the perspective of many of his followers.

“If that’s low class, I’m underground class”, “In Latin America it is high class and safe”, “It is more beautiful than the residential neighborhood where I live”, “Just because it’s humble doesn’t mean it’s dangerous, what world do you live in?”were some of the comments he received.

Apparently, people didn’t like that he linked low-income citizens to danger, but the Spanish lashed out with a singular disclaimer: “It is the most dangerous neighborhood, it is not the most humble, although because it is dangerous it does have the cheapest houses in the city. And at no time do I compare it to how dangerous other countries are, but, Why, even though your cities are more dangerous, can’t I show mine?”.

This is what the houses in the most dangerous and humble neighborhood in her area look like, according to this tiktoker @aquisandrax/TikTok

Also, He clarified that he would not enter other places where the crime situation is even greaterbut that without a doubt what he showed in his clip was real: “Yes, it is dangerous, obviously I am not going to get into the worst street where they are buying substances behind me, but it is the worst area of ​​my city. If I had wanted to say humble neighborhood, I would have said that, but it is the most dangerous neighborhood, not the most humble,” Sandra concluded in the troubled comments section.

