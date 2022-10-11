He left football, fell madly in love with Victoria Ruffo and now sells food

Victoria Ruffo

October 10, 2022 4:43 p.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most important actresses in Mexico, not for nothing they call her the Queen, or queen of soap operas; and it is that her melodramas are remembered regardless of whether 10 years have passed since her premiere.

Examples of these are the roles in soap operas such as: Poor rich girl, Simply María, Victoria, La madrastra or Vivo por Elena. And it is precisely in the latter where she shared the screen with the Argentine heartthrob Saúl Gustavo Lisazo Ozcoidi, better known as Saúl Lisazo.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

EUGENIO DERBEZ WOULD HAVE THE SAME PROBLEM AS VERÓNICA CASTRO AND HIS WIFE WOULD HIDE IT

GOODBYE ANGELIQUE BOYER. HER OLD LOVE HAS ALREADY EXCHANGED HER FOR ANOTHER

And it is that before being an actor, Saúl stood out playing at Club Atlético Sarmiento for 10 years. He was also part of the teams of Club Atlético Atlanta in Argentina, KSK Beveren and KV Mechelen in Belgium; and Atlético Juventus from Brazil. A knee injury caused his retirement from football and led to acting.

Your life today

His last television project was Betty en NY, where he played Don Armando’s father, businessman Roberto Mendoza. Since then he has had intermittent participation in different productions on occasions as a guest, now he is 100% dedicated to his Argentine food restaurant, located in Mexico City.