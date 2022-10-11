‘He is half naquito’; Inés Sainz gave everything to Carlos AlcarazMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Ines Sainza TV Azteca journalist, surprised with some statements in which rates Carlos Alcaraznumber one tennis player in the world, like a “naquito” and assured that he does not like his ways.

Sainz Gallo gave an interview for the YouTube channel TikiTaka MX, which Enrique Esqueda hosts, among others, and there talked about an anecdote in which they are involved, Roger Federer and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

“He (Roger Federer) was not number 1 in the world, I didn’t even know him. I went to interview Juan Carlos Ferrero, at that time the Mosquito was number 1 in the world,” he said.

One of the interviewers put on the table the name of the number one in world tennis today and it was there where the surprising words of Inés came to light (min 12:15).

“Oh! I just don’t like their waysleaves much to be desired, what happens is that he’s half naquito the new but good, hopefully it refines us a bit. Without being dismissive but it lacks as style, class, “she declared.

Lastly, he noted that he does not think that Alcaraz is the new Rafa Nadal; although he stated that he would like to interview him and has no doubt that “he will surely be a charming boy.”

Inés Sainz has the WhatsApp of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Inés Sainz changed the subject and announced that one of his plans for Qatar 2022 is to interview Cristiano Ronaldowho is getting ready to play possibly his last World Cup.

When questioned, the journalist revealed that she has the WhatsApp of the Portuguese and he has already had approaches with him to agree on the meeting.

And if that was not enough, Sainz declared that he also has the contact of Lionel Messicurrent PSG player.