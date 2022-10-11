He had the love of Victoria Ruffo but left her with nothing and today Televisa mourns her departure

Victoria Ruffo

October 11, 2022 11:14 a.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-class dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

However, there was a time that if he suffered too much and then that star would have more than paid for those mistreatments to the ‘Queen’.

Karma took it

The actor was Manuel Saval, who was Ruffo’s partner in the telenovela ‘Simplemente María’ but after impregnating her, he abandoned her to her fate.

This seems to have affected his karma in real life since he suffered his last years from a delicate illness and ended up succumbing to it, even though he was still trying to lead a normal life and was even seen in the corridors of Televisa in his last days.