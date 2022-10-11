He cheated and lied to Silvia Navarro and they ended up discovering her biggest secret

Silvia Navarro

October 10, 2022 9:36 p.m.

Life acts in mysterious ways but it seems that it always finds a way to accommodate everything and leave each one in their rightful place. Some call it karma and this time, it seems that it favored someone but to leave another person on the brink of the abyss.

The victim in this case was Silvia Navarro, one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment world in Mexico. She has almost always played the heroine or the damsel in distress in soap operas and has had to deal with more than one antagonist, who have generally made her life miserable.

This time, the leading man and not the antagonist was the one who deceived Navarro in the worst way and although everything was resolved in the novel, in real life it was very different.

They revealed their biggest secret

This is the actor Sergio Basáñez, who was the man who cheated on Silvia in the telenovela ‘Catalina y Sebastián’. This is because he first pretended to be a working class person to later reveal that he was someone with opulence, simply to see if Navarro’s character loved him for who he was and not for what he had.

That story ended with a happy ending but in real life Basáñez seems far from that. A few years ago his preferences were exposed by one of his partners, making it clear why none of his relationships had prospered and snubbed more than one woman who had fallen in love with him in novels.