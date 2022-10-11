He betrayed Victoria Ruffo, left acting and now nobody remembers him

Victoria Ruffo

October 11, 2022 1:53 p.m.

Victoria Ruffo has had various roles and among the most remembered are that of María in the Stepmother, Elena Live by Elena or Cristina in the Malquerida, and it is precisely this last one of the roles that the actress would have liked least.

In the plot of the soap opera Esteban, her husband betrayed her with his own daughter, which was a terrible blow for Cristina. Esteban was played by an actor of Peruvian origin named Christian Meier, who left acting a few years ago.

After almost 10 years acting, Christian Meier has participated in approximately 20 soap operas. But, despite the fame he achieved, the actor has mentioned that his cycle has already ended and he wanted to find new directions in his life: I think I have already completed a cycle and with a part that was fun while it lasted, but that I stopped enjoying it in the last few years,” said the actor.

Christian Meier wanted a normal life

And it is that the actor assured that he not only thought that the soap opera genre was already very repetitive, he wanted a normal life, for which he has accepted small jobs that allow him to be an ordinary man. “I walk down the street in my pajamas, I walk my dog ​​in my pajamas or I go shopping at the supermarket with a pair of flip-flops and nobody knows who I am (…) I think we should all be able to enjoy that,” said the actor. So it can be said that he managed to make no one remember him.