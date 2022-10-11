Haitians take to the streets | Daily Listin

Massive and violent demonstrations took place yesterday in different communities in Haiti against the government and the approval of the call for intervention by a foreign military force in that country.

Meanwhile, the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry remains firm in its decision not to back down on the authorization for the deployment of a foreign military force to regain control of the situation in Haiti, and instead is calling for action ” Without delay”.

This almost desperate call by Henry is understandable if one understands, in part, the situation that prevails throughout the southern fringe of the country, from Les Cayes to Anse-á-Pitre, bordering Pedernales.

The employer entities have already confirmed that the North region is in the hands of criminal groups.

All that coastal corridor, under the control of the gangs, already owners of a large part of the capital, Port-au-Prince, seat of the cornered government, is an enclave where large port centers, free zones, fuel terminals and multiple businesses operate that drive the dynamics Haitian economy.

The cry to “act without delay”, as stated in the formal request sent by the premier to the secretary general of the United Nations Organization (UN),

Antonio Guterres, last weekend, draws the levels of official concern existing at this time.

support and rejection

Meanwhile, that decision has created an abyss between the government and opposition sectors and representative groups of the country that are openly opposed to any foreign presence in the territory.

reaction in the capital

Thousands of people took to the streets of Port-au-Prince yesterday in protest against the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the threats of occupation by foreign military forces.

The death of a young woman and several gunshot wounds are reported. The Revelation hotel, located at Delmas 35, was looted, according to Radio Zénith.

Hundreds came from slums like Cité Soleil, La Saline and St Martin. Police patrols used tear gas at Delmas 40 and fired live ammunition to force protesters to back down.

Cap Haitien

Protesters tried to set fire to the facilities of the 3L branch of Unibank, in Cap Haitien, but managed to set fire to the main door of the bank.

Destruction in Gonaives

The premises of the Gonaives Court of First Instance, the South Section Justice of the Peace and the Court of Appeals were destroyed by a group in the protests. A whole week of demonstrations has been announced in this region. The streets were lined with barricades and traffic was at a standstill.

rejection grows

More certain of the proximity of a sudden social and political debacle in Haiti, the Council of Ministers of that country authorized an intervention by foreign forces that, despite the found sources of support, also faces strong resistance.

The Council of Ministers approved, in its resolution of the 6th of this month, authorizing the presence of a military force to support the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and provide security assistance to the country, including the reinforcement of the National Police.

In response, the Haitian Senate sparked and further heated the atmosphere, urging Prime Minister Ariel Henry to “file” the request for intervention by foreign forces.

A day earlier, Michele B. Duvalier, the widow of former dictator Jean-Claude-Duvalier, suggested to the head of government to leave the Palace, the Council’s measure was signed “obligatory”, “before the boots arrive”, in a clear opposition to sending troops into territory

Haitian.

And on the other hand, yesterday, former Prime Minister Laurent Salvador Lamothe rejected any military occupation of his country, suggesting “help the police and the armed forces, equip and train them.”

Critical route

immigration control

The Minister of the Interior, Jesús Vásquez Martínez, met with military commanders, the Director General of the Police, the governors and mayors of the border region, to analyze a critical route to avoid illegal settlements, the transfer of fuel and the trafficking of foreigners to the country. A new meeting was reported, soon, in Dajabón, to define concrete actions that will be adopted around the points analyzed, aimed at strengthening migration control.