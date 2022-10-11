Government of Gustavo Petro will propose to the United States to eliminate the tourist visa for Colombians

Photo: Jesus Aviles.

Since the time of the pandemic, Colombians must wait up to 180 days, that is, about two years, to obtain the appointment that allows them to obtain or renew the tourist visa to enter the United States, without counting the long lines that are must do for the process.

In view of this situation, the Colombian ambassador to the North American country, Luis Gilberto Murillo, has verbally proposed to the US authorities to eliminate the visa requirement to enter, something that is already being analyzed by the Joe Biden government.

“The Colombian population should have the possibility of being able to travel as a tourist to the United States without a visa. We have raised it verbally from the embassy, ​​but we hope to do it formally very soon,” Murillo said in an interview for Noticias RCN.

The Colombian Embassy in the United States is already working on a formal request to eliminate the visa requirement for entry. Similarly, joint strategies between both governments are being evaluated to speed up the issuance of visas and return to the same times prior to the pandemic, when appointments were assigned with much less time. One of them would be the assignment of more consuls.

“It does not look good and it causes problems that it is taking about 850 days for a person to be given an appointment once they submit the application. In addition to that, we have information that (the United States) is the country in the world where this process takes the longest. We are strategic allies, this situation must be corrected. There is no logic,” said the ambassador.

The visa issue for Colombians in the United States has already had some progress. For example, in 2010 it was possible to extend it to ten years. According to the US government, there are more than 40 countries whose citizens can enter their territory without a visa, including Australia, Germany and Spain. The only South American country that is on this list is Chile.

This announcement is made a week after the hearing of the United States Secretary of State, Anotny Blinken, and his meeting with Gustavo Petro in the Casa de Nariño. After the meeting, the two made a joint statement that was also attended by members of Petro’s ministerial cabinet.

“We have had a working lunch with a large delegation from the Government of the USA, headed by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken”, commented the president at the beginning of his speech. He mentioned that during the meeting they talked -and debated- about the drug trafficking, which has become a common issue on the binational agenda; however, this time it was from a “more flexible perspective” and comprehensive on drug use in the continent.

This debate was articulated with the Final Peace Agreement signed in 2016 with the extinct FARC guerrilla. The president stressed that the first point of what was agreed in Havana, Cuba, has to do with an agrarian reform that would give three thousand hectares of land to the peasants. “If they were productively developed in the hands of the new land holders, it would be an undoubted barrier against drug production in the country,” he added.

The meeting also discussed the fourth point of the Final Peace Agreement: stop seeing coca leaf producer farmers as criminals. “These are two points of the peace process (…) and that today we want to put into full force,” he assured. Petro and highlighted that “peace allows a new way of understanding the fight against drugs”.

The head of state indicated that, in addition to drug trafficking and peace, they discussed migration and the security agenda for the Americas. “There were some specific points: the necessary collaboration of the Prosecutor’s Office with the SAE —Special Assets Society— to determine the real inventory of property in extinction of domain that belonged to drug trafficking and that have been evaporating in the history of Colombia”, Petro pointed out.

