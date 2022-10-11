Georgetown University celebrated a court decision that allows international students to work in the US

The US Supreme Court building (REUTERS / Carlos Barria)

A divided US appeals court upheld a decades-old federal government practice that allows student visa holders to remain in the United States and work after graduation, rejecting claims by an advocacy group that the program displaces American tech workers.

The United States Court of Appeals for Washington DC, in a 2-1 decision, said a program last updated in 2016 that allows the international students working in their field of study for up to three years was within the authority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish the conditions of immigrants’ stay in the country.

After the court decision, the georgetown university celebrated the ruling. In a statement he clarified that together with other study houses they signed “an amicus brief in support of the temporary employment authorization for international students, reinforcing the importance that students gain practical experience in their field while they are in the United States.”

“In an increasingly competitive global higher education landscape, OPT is a strong point of the United States,” he said. Thomas BanchoffGeorgetown vice president for global engagement, in writing.

Banchoff also highlighted that “the opportunity to combine formal education with work experience is a magnet for talented students from abroad, and we are pleased to see the court upholding a 75-year precedent that allows our students to continue to apply their talents, strengths and abilities, an immeasurable benefit to this country and our world” .

The statement also highlighted that “the federal government has allowed students to do internships since the 1990s. 1950and that international students contributed almost $39 billion to the United States economy during the 2019-2020 academic year.

“Even our best students have a limit about what they can learn in the classroom; then they must try Y deepen these lessons in the real world,” he said in the brief Victor chaprofessor and vice dean of faculty and graduate affairs at the Walsh School of Foreign Service. “The opportunity to do internships, employment or research is essential for your development as a future leaders in a more globalized world community for generations to come,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Georgetown alumnus and OPT participant was quoted in the statement: “Looking back, I can say with confidence that the OPT gave me the opportunity to complete my education in Georgetown because it gave me a taste of what it meant to work ‘for real’, and at DC. I really hope that other students have the same opportunities that I had Based on my own experience, and that of my peers, I know it would be best for the United States and the students’ country of origin.”

As reported by Georgetown, the universities that joined the amicus brief argued that if the measure was revoked, “the education that international students will receive in the United States will be less solidand the ability of American colleges and universities to attract and educate the best and brightest from around the world will diminish.”

The case

The Washington Tech Workers Alliance (Washtech), which represents American tech workers, challenged the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program after the Washington government Barack Obama amend it in 2016 to allow students to work in the United States for a maximum of three years.

Major business groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, had weighed in on the case in defense of the OPT program, which they say helps companies address a lack of workers qualified Americans.

Some version of OPT has been around since 1947and the rule of 2016 allows DHS extend work permits for students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics up to two years beyond the typical one-year period. About 100,000 people complete the OPT program each year.

Washtech challenged the program in federal court in Washington. The group argued that the federal Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) does not allow people to retain student visa status once they have graduated and does not authorize them to work in the United States.

Washtech said that the OPT program had created a increased competition for jobs in the technology sector, which often left out American workers.

US District Judge Reggie Walton said last year that the INA was ambiguous as to whether the student visa condition covers postgraduate practical training. But he said the DHS in the 2016 rule correctly exercised his power to establish the terms of a student visa, and dismissed the lawsuit.

The British Columbia Circuit agreed and rejected the appeal from Washtech. The OPT program has clear educational value for participants, making it a natural extension of DHS-operated student visa programs, wrote Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard, joined by Circuit Judge David Tatel. .

Disagreeing, Circuit Judge Karen Henderson said DHS’s ability to set conditions on student visas is limited by the INA, which says a person must be a “bona fide student” to be eligible for a visa.

