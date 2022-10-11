Geena Davis speaks and plunges Bill Murray into the well of questioning

Geena Davis just published his memoir “Dying of Politeness”a publication where he has collected various experiences of his career and brought to light an uncomfortable situation that he lived with Bill Murray in 1990, when they worked together on the crime comedy With the cops on your heels. He says that the actor made him feel upset in front of the filming crew and that he bothered her in her hotel suite with inappropriate behavior, some statements that do nothing but sink Murray’s reputation, because we are not talking about an isolated event.

Geena Davis at the 2022 Emmy Awards (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

As summarized by the British newspaper The Times, Davis recounts in her book that Murray approached her in her room and greeted her with an object called “The Thumper”, a massage device that he wanted to use on her. The actress refused, but he was insistent and began to act angry. He echoes, for example, when he was in her trailer waiting for the coat check and the actor started yelling at her for being latea situation that dragged on as he rushed to the set and during his arrival in front of hundreds of actors, crew and curious bystanders.

In his interview with the media, Davis adds that Murray began to have these kinds of attitudes from the first meeting with the team.which now makes him realize that he should have been cautious and defend himself or even leave that production. “That was bad”, he told The Times. “The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have left or defended myself deeply, in which case I wouldn’t have gotten the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I had known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just couldn’t.”.

When asked if she blamed herself for Bill Murray’s behavior, she admitted feeling sorry, but seeing it from a distance, it is clear that she had little to do with triggering those violent reactions. “Ha. Plus point. There is no point in repenting things, and yet here I was repenting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”, Davis nuanced. And it looks much clearer valuing the many accusations of inappropriate behavior that have been surrounding the actor for several decades.

Bill Murray at the 2022 Oscar Awards (Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Without going too far, in 2021 Lucy Liu revealed on the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enought podcast that Bill Murray made “unacceptable” and “inexcusable” comments to him while filming Charlie’s Angels. In addition, according to media such as Variety, this same year 20th Century Fox allegedly canceled the recordings of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal due to multiple complaints about Murray’s inappropriate behavior on set. And in fact, the movie has yet to return to production.

If we go back years, books like Live From New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live mentioned an exchange of insults and physical fights between the actor and comedian Chevy Chase during the tapings of Saturday Night Live in the 1970s, when he was taking his first steps in the entertainment industry. In the 90s, as described by Richard Dreyfuss’s son on Twitter, he even threw an ashtray at his father on the set of What’s up Bob? because his request for a day off had been denied.

“Bill Murray had a meltdown during ‘What’s Up Bob?’ because he wanted an extra day off, [la productora] Laura [Ziskin] He said no, he ripped his glasses off his face, my father complained about his behavior and Bill Murray threw an ashtray at him.”, wrote. In fact, the producer also revealed in 2003 to the Los Angeles Times how violent this situation became. “Bill threatened to throw me across the parking lot, then broke my sunglasses and threw them across the parking lot,” Laura Ziskin said.

And it is that what happened with Geena Davis does nothing but add fuel to the fire regarding the problematic behaviors of Bill Murray, whose reputation is undoubtedly being affected. In the end, these statements do nothing but plunge the actor into the well of questioning and tarnish his career., which, as the supposed cancellation of the film he was shooting with 20th Century Fox seems to indicate, is beginning to be affected. And it is difficult to turn a blind eye to behaviors that put at risk the good work environment and the relationship with the team of actors, technicians and artists that make up each production.

