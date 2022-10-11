FREE AGENT – Whoever wants to keep Aaron Judge will have to pay many millions of dollars

Brian Cashman acknowledges that Aaron Judge he was right to risk after a season in which he broke a home run record and raised the price the New York Yankees will have to pay to retain their star slugger.

Hours before opening day last April, Judge turned down a $213.5 million, seven-year deal from 2023-29. He will be able to declare himself a free agent and it is presumed that he will aspire to more after setting an American League record by hitting 62 home runs, sharing the major league lead with 131 RBIs and narrowly missing out on completing the Triple Crown with a batting average of . 311.

“There’s a tremendous amount of gold ahead of him,” Cashman, the Yankees’ general manager, said. on the eve of the division series against Cleveland. “How much gold it will be, how much it will weigh, remains to be determined, but it will be a lot of gold. And good for him. It was already a huge amount and now it will be bigger.”

The Yankees took Judge in the 2013 draft. Three years later, he hit a home run in his first major league at-bat. The 30-year-old Californian became Derek Jeter’s successor as the face of the Yankees. He has been selected to the All-Star Game four times, with 220 home runs in seven seasons, making him one of the most pampered players by fans.

“He’s put himself in an incredible position to choose from a lot of options,” Cashman said. “And, of course, we would like to win that arm wrestling match, and that will be decided at another time. But that was something we teased before the season. We said it many times during the season. If it needs repeating, I’ll say it again: Of course we’d love to have Aaron Judge back as part of the New York Yankees, but that’s for another day.”

Judge made a $19 million salary this season, signing a one-year deal that avoided arbitration. He declined to negotiate a long-term deal during the campaign.

“I’ve been explicit that I want to be a Yankee for life,” Judge said before the series began against the Guardians. “I want to get a championship for New York. I want to do it for the fans. They are my family. This is my house, and it would be a bummer not to make it right now. I will be a free agent at the end. I’ll be able to talk to 30 teams and the Yankees will be one of those 30 teams.”

New York will be able to negotiate with Judge in the first 15 days after the World Series. After that, the other teams can submit offers.

“He is a tremendous player, he bet on himself, and it has been the best bet of all time, because of the kind of season he has had”, Cashman said. “He was healthy and we know what he is capable of when he is healthy. He always puts up impressive numbers when he stays healthy and he has for several years.”