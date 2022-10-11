Four journalists from official Cuban media who questioned baseball executives ‘punished’

Four Cuban sports journalists from official media were excluded from the press conference organized by the Cuban National Baseball Commission (CNB) on Monday and the firm Teammate to report on the difficulties that prevented the start of the new Cuban Baseball Elite League on the announced date.

According to a post by Alejandro Díaz Álvarez, who according to his Facebook wall works at the University of Medical Sciences of Havana, Boris Luis Cabrera Acostaofficial site reporter Cubadebate and the newspaper Tribune of Havana; joel garciaof workers; Norland Rosendo Gonzalezof Rebel Youth; Y John Diaz Gonzalezfrom the Prensa Latina agency, “were not invited” to the meeting.

The press conference would address, with the presence of the executive president of Teammate Sport International, the Italian Alessandro Tommasi, the failure by that company to deliver the uniforms of the teams that will participate in the tournament, the reason given by the sports authorities for your postponement.

Díaz Álvarez assured that the exclusion of the reporters was due to “some punitive measure by the governing body of baseball against these journalists, who were the ones who, complying with the precepts of revolutionary journalism, constructively criticized the situation created with the temporary suspension of the mentioned series for not having the clothing for its start, despite the fact that the commissioner of the CNB and president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, assured in the television program of the Round table that they were in Cuba”.

Certainly, The journalists pointed out the official for having assured on national television that the uniforms and everything necessary was already in Cuba.

“I remind those who direct baseball that trying to punish those who tell the objective truth is a disastrous fact for the interests of our country and especially our national sport,” continued Díaz Álvarez.

Although none of the four reporters mentioned has confirmed or denied the complaint, DIARIO DE CUBA was able to confirm from independent sources that this was the case.

Díaz Álvarez’s publication has generated hundreds of comments and reactions.

For its part, Michael Contreras Gonzaleza Cuban sports journalist who works for independent media from Havana ironized on his own wall: “How strange that the Baseball Commission did not invite me to the press conference… He had stopped inviting me to the most recent 39, but I was hoping that now that he crucified so many colleagues he would decide to pull the nails out of me.”

According to the independent media full swingduring the press conference on Monday, Tommasi “made a harakiri for failing to deliver uniforms and equipment for the I Elite League of Cuban Baseball.”

However, the medium clarified, the executive of the San Marino-based company “only launched justifications at the Latin American stadium and passed the hot potato to the transport company Lantia Marítima SL, in charge of moving the cargo”presumably responsible for the costumes not arriving on the agreed date.

Even worse, according to the media, the Cuban Rafael Callas, manager for America of the company, said that “we still cannot give a date of when the clothes could be in Cuba, but we are working hard for that, even this shipment is already on the way. “.

The Elite League was born as a project surrounded by controversy and questioning. Weeks ago, the baseball authorities unleashed a scandal among the fans of the national sport when, after publishing a survey for fans to choose the names of their preference for the tournament teams, the CNB removed it from the website and imposed its own. offering absurd explanations. Also then the criticisms of the official press rained down.