Exercising only on the weekend also reduces cardiovascular risk

Accumulating the recommended hours of exercise on the weekend instead of performing them daily also contributes to reducing mortality and cardiovascular risk. This is confirmed by research published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine that has explored whether performing the recommended levels of weekly physical activity in one or two sessions or distributing it in three or more influences mortality levels.

“The important thing is to comply with the weekly exercise recommendations; if you do it, it is not necessary that it be daily to achieve benefits on your health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease,” says Juan Pablo Rey-López, doctor in Physical Education and Sports Medicine, professor at the International University of Valencia (VIU) and one of the authors of the study.





read also

Mayte Rius

To determine this, they analyzed data from a cohort of more than 350,000 adults in the United States who self-described their physical exercise habits and who were followed for a median of 10 years to assess their survival. And, explains Rey-López, they observed that, compared to the physically inactive participants, both the weekend active ones (the so-called weekend warrior) and those who exercised regularly had lower all-cause mortality rates and also lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

“We saw that the practice of exercise on the weekend is related to a 20% reduction in the mortality rate compared to those who are inactive”, explains the researcher. He points out, however, that they did not see significant differences in protection against cancer, which does occur with those who exercise regularly throughout the week.

The greatest reduction in mortality risk is achieved, according to the researchers, with 300 minutes per week of vigorous activity such as running Mane Espinosa

But beyond seeing how exercise practice is distributed throughout the week influences, Rey-López has also analysed, together with other colleagues, how the dose of exercise affects health, the risk of mortality.

They have done it in an observational study on a cohort of 116,000 people in the United States whose evolution of habits and health has been followed over 30 years. And the conclusion is that the maximum protection for health is obtained with the weekly practice of five hours (300 minutes) of vigorous physical activity (running, swimming, cycling, climbing stairs…) or twice as much (600 minutes) when performed is moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking.

The dose of exercise

If the WHO recommendation is exceeded four times, protection is lost

Specifically, the VIU professor points out, cardiovascular risks and mortality decrease between 20% and 30% when going from complying with the general recommendation of practicing 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 300 vigorous ones to doing twice as much. However, at that level, there is no improvement in health and if you exceed four times the recommended amount of exercise, you even lose protection.

The research, published in the journal Circulation“is in line with the reality that many cardiologists have been detecting, and that is that there are people who, when they exercise too much volume and at a high intensity -such as those who participate in ultrarunning and ultracycling tests-, suffer remodeling of the heart that is not healthy and develop cardiovascular problems, such as fibrillations,” says Rey-López.

There is no evidence that more intense training is additionally protective.







Juan Pablo Rey-LopezVIU researcher and professor





He adds that, in addition, “there is no evidence that training more intense additionally protects” health or reduces our risk of mortality, according to a meta-analysis that he has also carried out.

“The conclusion of all these studies and investigations is good news for the population: doing moderate activity for a sufficient duration is already heart-healthy, it doesn’t matter if you do it daily or on the weekend, and it is not necessary to perform an exercise or sport organized, it is enough to lead an active lifestyle”, sums up the expert in physical activity and sports medicine.





read also

Mayte Rius