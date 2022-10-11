Enrique Garay and his health problem due to José Ramón FernándezMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Enrique Garay is grateful to José Ramón Fernández for how he polished it in journalism, although he does not stop remembering how complex it was to deal with his characterwhich made him suffer to such a degree suffer from health problemssomething that hardly dared to admit.

In a conversation with David Faitelson, a colleague with whom he grew up hand in hand from the time when Imevisión had few financial resources to later become TV Azteca, the chronicler recounted those harsh scoldings that he had to live through, which generated repercussions.

“I never said I had arrhythmia from the stress of working with him, I couldn’t, I was very afraidwhen he called you, he cornered you,” he mentioned, before being interrupted by Failteson, who recalled what Joserra did when his frustration was at its maximum and that was reflected especially when he hit the trash can in his office.

“To stand in front of the boss and see him kick a boat was to think ‘what did I do?'”Garay added, while David insisted that learning from the “best of all” was what made the stay on Ajusco’s television station valuable, together with the great colleagues they had. “We learned the hard way, because José Ramón was tough and difficult,” he said..

José Ramón, an incomparable boss

“José Ramón was a caudillo like no other. He was a José Ramón who fought against Televisa and the PRIbecause it was a Mexico that they controlled through a television station, when the sport hurt them they both got involved, “said Garay.

Both relived moments in the basement where the sports newsroom was, where they lived a great stagedespite all that they suffered at the hands of Fernández.